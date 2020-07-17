37143 GRASSY HILL LANE

Amenities

Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 Sq Ft, 1 car attached garage Villa for rent in Dade City. Spacious Villa, vaulted ceilings, carpeted in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Neutral kitchen with spacious counter tops and plenty of cabinet space flows into the living room with large windows for natural sunlight with a peaceful and relaxing conservation view. Close to St. Leo University, Dade City High School, hospital, shopping, and Historic Downtown Dade City. THIS WON'T LAST LONG, CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY!