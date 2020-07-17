All apartments in Dade City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

37143 GRASSY HILL LANE

37143 Grassy Hill Lane · (813) 389-4807
Location

37143 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL 33525

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 Sq Ft, 1 car attached garage Villa for rent in Dade City. Spacious Villa, vaulted ceilings, carpeted in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Neutral kitchen with spacious counter tops and plenty of cabinet space flows into the living room with large windows for natural sunlight with a peaceful and relaxing conservation view. Close to St. Leo University, Dade City High School, hospital, shopping, and Historic Downtown Dade City. THIS WON'T LAST LONG, CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have any available units?
37143 GRASSY HILL LANE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have?
Some of 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
37143 GRASSY HILL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dade City.
Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE offers parking.
Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have a pool?
No, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37143 GRASSY HILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
