Dade City, FL
14437 Lawrence St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

14437 Lawrence St

14437 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

14437 Lawrence Street, Dade City, FL 33523
Graham Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been totally renovated. Upon entering the home you walk onto the front porch. To the right of the porch is a den/office. After entering the second front door you go into the living room. Straight ahead is a breakfast nook or the dining area. Off the dining area is the laundry room and the kitchen. The kitchen has newer cabinets, counter-tops, and a new fridge and stove. To the right of the kitchen is a room that can be the formal dining room or a family room. This room also has a door that leads out back. If you go right in the living room you are led to the hallway that leads to the bathroom, and two bedrooms. The bedroom to the right also has stairs leading to a room that could be used as a second living room or a 3rd bedroom without a closet. This room also has a door that leads outside. The yard is totally fenced in. 1 pet will be considered. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14437 Lawrence St have any available units?
14437 Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dade City, FL.
What amenities does 14437 Lawrence St have?
Some of 14437 Lawrence St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14437 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
14437 Lawrence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14437 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14437 Lawrence St is pet friendly.
Does 14437 Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 14437 Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 14437 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14437 Lawrence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14437 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 14437 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 14437 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 14437 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 14437 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14437 Lawrence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14437 Lawrence St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14437 Lawrence St has units with air conditioning.
