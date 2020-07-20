14437 Lawrence St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been totally renovated. Upon entering the home you walk onto the front porch. To the right of the porch is a den/office. After entering the second front door you go into the living room. Straight ahead is a breakfast nook or the dining area. Off the dining area is the laundry room and the kitchen. The kitchen has newer cabinets, counter-tops, and a new fridge and stove. To the right of the kitchen is a room that can be the formal dining room or a family room. This room also has a door that leads out back. If you go right in the living room you are led to the hallway that leads to the bathroom, and two bedrooms. The bedroom to the right also has stairs leading to a room that could be used as a second living room or a 3rd bedroom without a closet. This room also has a door that leads outside. The yard is totally fenced in. 1 pet will be considered. Please ask about breed restrictions.