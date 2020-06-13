All apartments in Country Walk
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

13756 SW 149th Cir Ln

13756 Southwest 149th Circle Lane · (786) 897-4081
Location

13756 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL 33186
Country Walk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-81 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely, renovated 1 story townhome located in the community of Country Walk. The home features porcelain tile flooring, renovated kitchen w/a granite countertop, deep kitchen sink w/single handle pull down sprayer, modern maple colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. The master bathroom features a frameless glass shower, granite countertop and dark expresso cabinets with ample storage. The guest bathroom features a porcelain bathtub, dark cherry wood cabinets & vanity with a porcelain vessel sink. The backyard offers plenty of space for a BBQ, patio set and area for a small garden. Enjoy the amenities offered throughout the serene Country Walk community, such as the clubhouse, playground, pools, mini-mart and much more. (Includes 2 assigned parking spaces)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have any available units?
13756 SW 149th Cir Ln has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have?
Some of 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13756 SW 149th Cir Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Walk.
Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln does offer parking.
Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln has a pool.
Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have accessible units?
No, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13756 SW 149th Cir Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
