13756 SW 149th Cir Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill

Lovely, renovated 1 story townhome located in the community of Country Walk. The home features porcelain tile flooring, renovated kitchen w/a granite countertop, deep kitchen sink w/single handle pull down sprayer, modern maple colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. The master bathroom features a frameless glass shower, granite countertop and dark expresso cabinets with ample storage. The guest bathroom features a porcelain bathtub, dark cherry wood cabinets & vanity with a porcelain vessel sink. The backyard offers plenty of space for a BBQ, patio set and area for a small garden. Enjoy the amenities offered throughout the serene Country Walk community, such as the clubhouse, playground, pools, mini-mart and much more. (Includes 2 assigned parking spaces)