patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom. Private Patio with attached Storage Shed, Hurricane Shutters. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community amenities include Pool. Water not included. Please not Pets. Call now for appointment!