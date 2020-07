Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage. Unit is freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Great location with easy Access To I-75 & Palmetto Expressways and no stairs. Rentals like this don't last long so call listing agent today! Easy to show on SUPRA.