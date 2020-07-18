18328 NW 68th AVE #P

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Stunning 1/1 Condo unit in La Hacienda Condominium - Stunning Condo unit one bedroom and one bathroom in the family oriented and gated community of La Hacienda. This unit features tile floors throughout, newer appliances, open style kitchen, washer and dryer inside, tankless water heater, freshly painted, vaulted ceilings and modern light fixtures. Unit is located on the second floor and comes with one assigned parking space. The gated community features a swimming pool, clubhouse and gym to enjoy. Security guard in place to give you peace of mind 24/7. Community is very well located with rapid access to 826, I95 and I75, minutes away form shopping malls, grocery stores, supermarkets, hospitals, entertainment and much more. Wont last!



First month and two security deposits are required to move in (3 months total).



