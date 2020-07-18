All apartments in Country Club
Location

18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL 33015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 18328 NW 68th AVE #P · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning 1/1 Condo unit in La Hacienda Condominium - Stunning Condo unit one bedroom and one bathroom in the family oriented and gated community of La Hacienda. This unit features tile floors throughout, newer appliances, open style kitchen, washer and dryer inside, tankless water heater, freshly painted, vaulted ceilings and modern light fixtures. Unit is located on the second floor and comes with one assigned parking space. The gated community features a swimming pool, clubhouse and gym to enjoy. Security guard in place to give you peace of mind 24/7. Community is very well located with rapid access to 826, I95 and I75, minutes away form shopping malls, grocery stores, supermarkets, hospitals, entertainment and much more. Wont last!

First month and two security deposits are required to move in (3 months total).

(RLNE4960414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have any available units?
18328 NW 68th AVE #P has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have?
Some of 18328 NW 68th AVE #P's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18328 NW 68th AVE #P currently offering any rent specials?
18328 NW 68th AVE #P is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18328 NW 68th AVE #P pet-friendly?
Yes, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P is pet friendly.
Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P offer parking?
Yes, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P offers parking.
Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have a pool?
Yes, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P has a pool.
Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have accessible units?
No, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P does not have accessible units.
Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have units with dishwashers?
No, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18328 NW 68th AVE #P have units with air conditioning?
No, 18328 NW 68th AVE #P does not have units with air conditioning.
