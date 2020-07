Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Dream 3/2 villa in The Moors!! Soon to be all renovated. Comfortable size, great layout, high ceilings in social areas, big master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 fantastic patios, good size storage room. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces!! Outstanding Hialeah location, just by Palmetto!! Minutes from banks, restaurants, shopping. In beautiful gated community with clubhouse, tennis courts, pool, etc.