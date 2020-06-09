All apartments in Cortez
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE

4815 Independence Drive · (941) 795-2182
Location

4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL 34210
Cortez

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4815 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON!

Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full. The guest room has a queen sized bed. The entire condo has been remodeled. You will not be disappointed. This is a very active 55+ community. The community includes a clubhouse, boat docks, pool, tennis, pickleball, spa, sauna, workshop, library, banquet hall, billiards room, table tennis, game room, chipping/putting green, shuffleboard, walking paths, bayfront park, kayak launch & storage, bayside pavilion, lakeside gazebo, bird sanctuary, and many social gatherings. Get out of the snow and come make this your winter home. You wont want to go home! 3 month minimum rental, pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4815 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have any available units?
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have?
Some of 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
