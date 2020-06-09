4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON!



Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full. The guest room has a queen sized bed. The entire condo has been remodeled. You will not be disappointed. This is a very active 55+ community. The community includes a clubhouse, boat docks, pool, tennis, pickleball, spa, sauna, workshop, library, banquet hall, billiards room, table tennis, game room, chipping/putting green, shuffleboard, walking paths, bayfront park, kayak launch & storage, bayside pavilion, lakeside gazebo, bird sanctuary, and many social gatherings. Get out of the snow and come make this your winter home. You wont want to go home! 3 month minimum rental, pets are not permitted.