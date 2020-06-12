12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY

Amenities

Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage. First level of this home has a bedroom and sitting room/game room. Door of game room goes out to a pavered patio great for grilling and entertaining. Second level of this home has a guest bedroom with 2 twin beds and guest bathroom, Large living room/ dining room, Kitchen with eat in dinette set, Master bedroom with private bath, 2 walk in closets in the Master Bedroom. Enclosed lanai. Community pool and tennis courts. Landscaping is included in the rent. This is a fully furnished rental looking for an annual tenant. Call today to grab this piece of paradise! Property available July 18th