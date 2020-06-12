All apartments in Cortez
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:35 AM

12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY

12312 Egret Harbour Way · (941) 795-2182
Location

12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL 34215
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1988 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage. First level of this home has a bedroom and sitting room/game room. Door of game room goes out to a pavered patio great for grilling and entertaining. Second level of this home has a guest bedroom with 2 twin beds and guest bathroom, Large living room/ dining room, Kitchen with eat in dinette set, Master bedroom with private bath, 2 walk in closets in the Master Bedroom. Enclosed lanai. Community pool and tennis courts. Landscaping is included in the rent. This is a fully furnished rental looking for an annual tenant. Call today to grab this piece of paradise! Property available July 18th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have any available units?
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have?
Some of 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cortez.
Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY does offer parking.
Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY has a pool.
Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have accessible units?
No, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
