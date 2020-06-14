Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

117 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Terrace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
232 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 14th St
5901 Southwest 14th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location! Location!! Location!!! Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story corner pool home in desirable West Miami! This cozy home features ceramic & wood floors, washer & dryer, open patio overlooking the pool & fenced backyard! A+ Schools!!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
828 Genoa St
828 Genoa Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
North Coral Gables home located on quiet tree lined street. Light filled, open floor plan great for family gatherings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
932 Escobar Ave
932 Escobar Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Elegant and impeccably maintained home in the Golden Triangle. Professionally landscaped grounds with superior interior features throughout. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Chef's Kitchen with double subzero refrigerator, gas range and Miele appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1409 Algardi Ave
1409 Algardi Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Charming home located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Gables featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath den or guest area. Bright and airy pool home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5860 SW 51st Ter
5860 Southwest 51st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home in wonderful neighborhood. Features include formal living and dining rooms, family room, granite kitchen, indoor laundry room, and gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painted and move-in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Terrace
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coral Terrace, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coral Terrace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

