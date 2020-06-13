Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

451 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6342 SW 23rd St
6342 Southwest 23rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6320 Coral Way
6320 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Centrally located, completely remodeled home where everything is new including plumbing and electrical. The home offers formal living, dining, white kitchen cabinetry, new appliances, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6353 SW 29th St
6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2035 SW 60th Ct
2035 Southwest 60th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Cute and cozy tropical paradise. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a den pool home is a tropical retreat. The kitchen and bathroom were recently remodeled.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5770 La Luneta Ave
5770 La Luneta Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
West Miami
234 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6291 SW 10th St
6291 Southwest 10th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1381 sqft
6291 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 293471 Location, location, location!!! Beautiful West Miami corner property that sits on an 8400 square foot lot that's close to supermarkets, shopping malls, and so much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, completely

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
6500 SW 7 St
6500 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
4 Rent, Brand New Lux Rentals Starting $1,695 - Property Id: 166383 Once you make Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami your home, regardless of the luxury apartment style you select as your home, you'll enjoy unlimited access to the amenities, at

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
4124 SW 61 Ave
4124 Southwest 61st Avenue, South Miami, FL
Studio
$950
Centrally located efficiency in South Miami. Close to Coral Gables, UM, Sunset Place and much more. Comes with private patio, full refrigerator, spacious bathroom. Rent includes electricity, water and wifi

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coral Terrace, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coral Terrace renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

