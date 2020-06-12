/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
234 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Glenvar Heights
18 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Miami
233 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Terrace
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
$
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Dadeland
63 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Similar Pages
Coral Terrace 2 BedroomsCoral Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Terrace 3 BedroomsCoral Terrace Apartments with BalconyCoral Terrace Apartments with Garage
Coral Terrace Apartments with GymCoral Terrace Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Terrace Apartments with ParkingCoral Terrace Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FL