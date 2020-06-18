All apartments in Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd

2138 Southwest 67th Avenue · (786) 304-4981
Location

2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1349 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT
BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT
NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT

HABLAMOS ESPANOL!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

PERFECT LOCATION!!!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

The new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood. Revel in the stunning architecture and elegant interior designs curated with elegance, comfort, and satisfaction in mind. Our brand new apartments offer layouts designed for the way you live. If you’d like, work from home in our specially designed live-work residences. Enjoy exclusive upgrades, including soaring ceilings, in our penthouse suites. Be inspired by the modern, chic décor each morning and relax in a private cabana in the evening. Here, you’ll find the perfect combination of contemporary living with traditional charm.

(RLNE5527078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Ludlam Rd have any available units?
2138 Ludlam Rd has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2138 Ludlam Rd have?
Some of 2138 Ludlam Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Ludlam Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Ludlam Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Ludlam Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Ludlam Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Ludlam Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Ludlam Rd does offer parking.
Does 2138 Ludlam Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 Ludlam Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Ludlam Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2138 Ludlam Rd has a pool.
Does 2138 Ludlam Rd have accessible units?
No, 2138 Ludlam Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Ludlam Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Ludlam Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Ludlam Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2138 Ludlam Rd has units with air conditioning.
