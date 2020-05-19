Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

4862 S. Conway Road Unit 49 Available 06/14/20 Cozy 2/2 Condo in Sienna Place - Orlando - Cozy 2/2 condo in Sienna Place area and it will be available 6/14/20! The unit features beautiful cherry hardwood floors, full stainless steel appliance package, granite counters, fantastic cherry cabinets, washer and dryer are included as convenience items only. Ground floor unit is just steps from the sparkling pool and picnic area. The superb location is right off Conway Road, provides access to all major roads in minutes. No pets per HOA rules.



(RLNE2003742)