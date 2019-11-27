Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

**Special available $400 off second full month's rent** - **Special available $400 off second full month's rent**

(Monthly rent of $975 - $400 = $575 second full months rent)

**Application must be submitted before 11/21/19 with occupancy by 12/2/19**



Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located on the second level, right off of Conway Road in Orlando! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Master bedroom includes an extra vanity area outside of the bathroom. Sliding glass doors to side Balcony, and laundry facility available on site for your convenience! This home will not last long!



SHOWING LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4229-parkside-drive



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3451270)