3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This lovely home is located in the center of the subdivision. Nice oak trees line the streets here. The home has a beautiful entryway into a huge foyer. The tile in this home makes it low maintenance. Low power bills too. This opens to a large updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated cabinets. Stainless appliances, and updated fixtures will make this great chef's kitchen open and very functional. The living/family room is large to accommodate big furnishings as well as decorative rugs. The windows looks over the beautiful pool and backyard too. The bedrooms are a split plan. This home has a wonderful screened porch overlooking the pool too. The Master is large and has a wonderful vanity, closet, tub and separate shower. The garage is over sized as well so there is lots of extra storage for all the extra things all families seem to enjoy. Private walk to the middle school, and lots of great community spirit in this neighborhood. Lake George Elementary, Conway Middle school and of course Boone High ( Go Braves!) Near work centers, shopping, Barber Park and so many activities. Lawn and Pool Maintenance is included in rent. We are not accepting room mates for the property.