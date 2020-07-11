All apartments in Conway
3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:15 AM

3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE

3845 Gatlin Place Circle · (407) 228-1112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3845 Gatlin Place Circle, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely home is located in the center of the subdivision. Nice oak trees line the streets here. The home has a beautiful entryway into a huge foyer. The tile in this home makes it low maintenance. Low power bills too. This opens to a large updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated cabinets. Stainless appliances, and updated fixtures will make this great chef's kitchen open and very functional. The living/family room is large to accommodate big furnishings as well as decorative rugs. The windows looks over the beautiful pool and backyard too. The bedrooms are a split plan. This home has a wonderful screened porch overlooking the pool too. The Master is large and has a wonderful vanity, closet, tub and separate shower. The garage is over sized as well so there is lots of extra storage for all the extra things all families seem to enjoy. Private walk to the middle school, and lots of great community spirit in this neighborhood. Lake George Elementary, Conway Middle school and of course Boone High ( Go Braves!) Near work centers, shopping, Barber Park and so many activities. Lawn and Pool Maintenance is included in rent. We are not accepting room mates for the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have any available units?
3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
