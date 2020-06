Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A must see! This delightful, spacious, split plan home has over 1,700 square feet. Living and dining rooms have beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. Foyer, kitchen, family room and baths have tile flooring. Fully applianced kitchen opens out to family room. Sliders from family room lead out to large screened porch and fenced yard. Home has a 2 car garage and blinds throughout. Rent includes lawn service and pest control. Available July 1, 2020. Call today for your private showing.