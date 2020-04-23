3286 HIDALGO DRIVE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED/ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Rent this beautiful FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath IN LAW in the heart of the Conway area! Rent includes electricity, water, sewer, high speed internet, lawn care, and pool care! This unit has shared access to the POOL, screened in porch, 2 car garage and driveway. The home is set up like a duplex, so all amenities are shared. Both units have their own entrance so privacy is not a problem. We are looking to get at least a 6 month lease, but would consider month to month for a premium price. The backyard is fully lush and has some organic fruits, free for all to eat. Pets are welcome! Perfect location. Very nice quiet neighborhood, A-rated schools, close to shopping. 15 minutes from the airport, 15 minutes to Downtown, 25 minutes to all the parks.