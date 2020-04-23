All apartments in Conway
3286 HIDALGO DRIVE

3286 Hidalgo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3286 Hidalgo Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED/ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Rent this beautiful FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath IN LAW in the heart of the Conway area! Rent includes electricity, water, sewer, high speed internet, lawn care, and pool care! This unit has shared access to the POOL, screened in porch, 2 car garage and driveway. The home is set up like a duplex, so all amenities are shared. Both units have their own entrance so privacy is not a problem. We are looking to get at least a 6 month lease, but would consider month to month for a premium price. The backyard is fully lush and has some organic fruits, free for all to eat. Pets are welcome! Perfect location. Very nice quiet neighborhood, A-rated schools, close to shopping. 15 minutes from the airport, 15 minutes to Downtown, 25 minutes to all the parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have any available units?
3286 HIDALGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have?
Some of 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3286 HIDALGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3286 HIDALGO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

