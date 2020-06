Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see what this unique home has to offer. This home has 3 bedrooms and the 4th bedroom is more like a mother-in-law suite with its bathroom, kitchenette and side entrance door. Renovated kitchen cabinets with a newly tiled backsplash kitchen. All terrazzo flooring and plenty of natural light decorate this home. Amazing screened lanai that opens up to the large back yard with access to the lake. The home is on a quiet dead-end street with very little through traffic. Great school district!