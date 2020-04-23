All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 2721 RAEFORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, FL
/
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:13 AM

2721 RAEFORD ROAD

2721 Raeford Road · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18 min, Disney parks ( 25 min), Downtown (10 min), and very close to all shopping needs. Zoned for Boone High school, this home is in a very quiet, safe part of town. This property has 2 attached in-law suites under the same roof, with completely independent entrances, so the only things that are shared are the parking, the backyard and the laundry room. The rent includes all utilities including HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have any available units?
2721 RAEFORD ROAD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have?
Some of 2721 RAEFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 RAEFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2721 RAEFORD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 RAEFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 RAEFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 RAEFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2721 RAEFORD ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Conway 1 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms
Conway 3 BedroomsConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity