2721 RAEFORD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18 min, Disney parks ( 25 min), Downtown (10 min), and very close to all shopping needs. Zoned for Boone High school, this home is in a very quiet, safe part of town. This property has 2 attached in-law suites under the same roof, with completely independent entrances, so the only things that are shared are the parking, the backyard and the laundry room. The rent includes all utilities including HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL.