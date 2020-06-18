All apartments in Conway
2700 Raeford Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2700 Raeford Ct

2700 Raeford Court · (407) 901-1200
Location

2700 Raeford Court, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 Raeford Ct · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Conway Gardens Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Two Car Garage on a Cul-De-Sac in the Conway gardens area. This home features Terrazzo flooring into the Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen to include Refrigerator, Stove, Oven and Dishwasher with Breakfast Bar. Step out to a screened back porch with outdoor storage shed in large fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer (as is) included for use.

Location Features: Nearby Bass Lake and Lake Lagrange with Local are Shopping and Restaurants

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5742640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Raeford Ct have any available units?
2700 Raeford Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2700 Raeford Ct have?
Some of 2700 Raeford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Raeford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Raeford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Raeford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Raeford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 2700 Raeford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Raeford Ct does offer parking.
Does 2700 Raeford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Raeford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Raeford Ct have a pool?
No, 2700 Raeford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Raeford Ct have accessible units?
No, 2700 Raeford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Raeford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Raeford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Raeford Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Raeford Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
