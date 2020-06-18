2700 Raeford Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Conway Gardens Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Two Car Garage on a Cul-De-Sac in the Conway gardens area. This home features Terrazzo flooring into the Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen to include Refrigerator, Stove, Oven and Dishwasher with Breakfast Bar. Step out to a screened back porch with outdoor storage shed in large fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer (as is) included for use.



Location Features: Nearby Bass Lake and Lake Lagrange with Local are Shopping and Restaurants



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5742640)