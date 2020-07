Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very spacious 2/2 duplex with one car garage. The bedrooms are split and there is a large eat-in Kitchen and nice high ceilings in the living room. All appliances are included, even washer and dryer. Garage door opener. Yard care is included in the rent. All tile flooring. Fresh neutral paint and blinds on all the windows. Location is only 3 miles SouthEast of Lake Eola and blocks from Hourglass district. Good shopping and schools nearby, convenient to OIA and I-4.