2452 Illiana Street

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

CUTE AFFORDABLE DUPLEX - READY FOR MOVE IN NOW!!! Tired of a long commute to town? Enjoy this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex close to downtown. Easy decorating with neutral colors throughout. Completely tiled in all rooms for easy care. Kitchen is equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Small side porch with little yard that's fenced.

Laundry Closet with washer/dryer connections. Convenient to downtown Orlando, Toll Roads, 1-4, and down the street from SODO with shopping and dining!



TWO VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

