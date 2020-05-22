All apartments in Conway
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2452 Illiana Street

2452 Illiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Illiana Street, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
CUTE AFFORDABLE DUPLEX - READY FOR MOVE IN NOW!!! Tired of a long commute to town? Enjoy this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex close to downtown. Easy decorating with neutral colors throughout. Completely tiled in all rooms for easy care. Kitchen is equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Small side porch with little yard that's fenced.
Laundry Closet with washer/dryer connections. Convenient to downtown Orlando, Toll Roads, 1-4, and down the street from SODO with shopping and dining!

TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#47603

(RLNE3890557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Illiana Street have any available units?
2452 Illiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 2452 Illiana Street have?
Some of 2452 Illiana Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Illiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Illiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Illiana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2452 Illiana Street is pet friendly.
Does 2452 Illiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Illiana Street offers parking.
Does 2452 Illiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Illiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Illiana Street have a pool?
No, 2452 Illiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Illiana Street have accessible units?
No, 2452 Illiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Illiana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 Illiana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Illiana Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2452 Illiana Street has units with air conditioning.

