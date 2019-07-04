Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - Come see this awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in the Downtown Orlando Area. This place is all about location and convenience. Close to shopping and all local amenities this home is priced to rent quickly.
(RLNE4931868)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 East Illiana Street have any available units?
2420 East Illiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
Is 2420 East Illiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
2420 East Illiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 East Illiana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 East Illiana Street is pet friendly.
Does 2420 East Illiana Street offer parking?
No, 2420 East Illiana Street does not offer parking.
Does 2420 East Illiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 East Illiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 East Illiana Street have a pool?
No, 2420 East Illiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 2420 East Illiana Street have accessible units?
No, 2420 East Illiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 East Illiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 East Illiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 East Illiana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 East Illiana Street does not have units with air conditioning.