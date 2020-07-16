All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9578 Trevi CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9578 Trevi CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

9578 Trevi CT

9578 Trem Court · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9578 Trem Court, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5122 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
*NOW RENTING 2021 SEASON* Welcome to Trevi at Treviso Bay, one of Naples finest luxury resort-lifestyle gated communities. Be the first guests to enjoy this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom/2 Bath vacation home! The living room is as comfortable as it is stylish and has a large flat-screen TV. The master bedroom suite offers a king bed, flat screen TV and private master bath with a step-in shower and the second guest bedroom offers two twin beds. The open-concept kitchen features granite counters, plentiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full complement of kitchenware. Relax in the tiled living room, or open up the sliders and enjoy the picture perfect lake views from your screened balcony. Guests may enjoy all of the country club's social membership amenities, which includes the new 15,000 square foot clubhouse, resort pool, state-of the-art fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickle ball and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9578 Trevi CT have any available units?
9578 Trevi CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9578 Trevi CT have?
Some of 9578 Trevi CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9578 Trevi CT currently offering any rent specials?
9578 Trevi CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9578 Trevi CT pet-friendly?
No, 9578 Trevi CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9578 Trevi CT offer parking?
No, 9578 Trevi CT does not offer parking.
Does 9578 Trevi CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9578 Trevi CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9578 Trevi CT have a pool?
Yes, 9578 Trevi CT has a pool.
Does 9578 Trevi CT have accessible units?
No, 9578 Trevi CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9578 Trevi CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9578 Trevi CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9578 Trevi CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9578 Trevi CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9578 Trevi CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity