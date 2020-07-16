9578 Trevi CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

*NOW RENTING 2021 SEASON* Welcome to Trevi at Treviso Bay, one of Naples finest luxury resort-lifestyle gated communities. Be the first guests to enjoy this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom/2 Bath vacation home! The living room is as comfortable as it is stylish and has a large flat-screen TV. The master bedroom suite offers a king bed, flat screen TV and private master bath with a step-in shower and the second guest bedroom offers two twin beds. The open-concept kitchen features granite counters, plentiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full complement of kitchenware. Relax in the tiled living room, or open up the sliders and enjoy the picture perfect lake views from your screened balcony. Guests may enjoy all of the country club's social membership amenities, which includes the new 15,000 square foot clubhouse, resort pool, state-of the-art fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickle ball and so much more!