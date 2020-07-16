9577 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking media room

Stunning panoramic GULF VIEWS are the focal point throughout this luxurious 3rd floor BEACHFRONT residence. Guests will enjoy gazing at spectacular azure waves lapping at the shore of Vanderbilt Beach, the smell of sea salt air, and the feeling of white sugar sand between their toes; not to mention front row seating to daily spectacular sunsets right from the lanai. Splashed in a vivid palette of ocean colors, stylish interior updates come together to deliver a tranquil and welcoming sense steeped in a coastal-beachy flair. The residence is walking distance from nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa and just a short drive to upscale shopping, fine dining and movie theaters at Mercato, Pelican Bay Market Place and the Pavilion Shops. Sea Chase has a fabulous pool that overlooks the gulf and is a boutique building with only 31 units, gated entry, a manager on-site daily, under cover parking space and plenty of guest parking, security gated building and easy beach access. Don’t miss this opportunity to create amazing vacation memories in this extraordinary beachfront condo residence.