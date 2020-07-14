All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

9514 Avellino WAY

9514 Avellino Way · (239) 249-4476
Location

9514 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2116 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This spacious, light and bright 2+den condo overlooks a tranquil lake view of Treviso Bay active with Florida wildlife! This condo offers great floor plan for entertaining and plenty of space to stay for family & friends. This gorgeous abode, furnished with modern décor, sleeps 6 with a king sized bed in master bedroom, a queen sized bed in guest bedroom and a pull-out couch in the den. Large master bedroom offers walk-in closet & lanai access. The inviting master bath includes walk-in shower, jetted tub and dual sinks. The well-designed kitchen offers elegant cabinets, granite counters tops, stainless appliances. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and lakes. Golf clubhouse with players club grill and fine dining restaurant. This condo is steps to the Trevi satellite pool with gas grills, a charcoal grill/smoker and pickleball courts. This condo is within walking distance to the Clubhouse, with 8 har-tru tennis courts, sauna, steam room, full-service spa, salon, lagoon and lap pools, baby pool, bocce ball courts, tiki bar and grill, and lake-front beach with hammocks. Golf is not available with this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Avellino WAY have any available units?
9514 Avellino WAY has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9514 Avellino WAY have?
Some of 9514 Avellino WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Avellino WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Avellino WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Avellino WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9514 Avellino WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9514 Avellino WAY offer parking?
No, 9514 Avellino WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9514 Avellino WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9514 Avellino WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Avellino WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9514 Avellino WAY has a pool.
Does 9514 Avellino WAY have accessible units?
No, 9514 Avellino WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Avellino WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9514 Avellino WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 Avellino WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9514 Avellino WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
