9514 Avellino WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

This spacious, light and bright 2+den condo overlooks a tranquil lake view of Treviso Bay active with Florida wildlife! This condo offers great floor plan for entertaining and plenty of space to stay for family & friends. This gorgeous abode, furnished with modern décor, sleeps 6 with a king sized bed in master bedroom, a queen sized bed in guest bedroom and a pull-out couch in the den. Large master bedroom offers walk-in closet & lanai access. The inviting master bath includes walk-in shower, jetted tub and dual sinks. The well-designed kitchen offers elegant cabinets, granite counters tops, stainless appliances. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and lakes. Golf clubhouse with players club grill and fine dining restaurant. This condo is steps to the Trevi satellite pool with gas grills, a charcoal grill/smoker and pickleball courts. This condo is within walking distance to the Clubhouse, with 8 har-tru tennis courts, sauna, steam room, full-service spa, salon, lagoon and lap pools, baby pool, bocce ball courts, tiki bar and grill, and lake-front beach with hammocks. Golf is not available with this rental.