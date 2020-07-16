All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9449 Italia WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9449 Italia WAY
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:18 PM

9449 Italia WAY

9449 Italia Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9449 Italia Way, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there. Not one, but two club houses offer everything from multiple dining experiences, pool, sandy beach, tennis courts, fitness center with classes, and spa with treatments. Walk into the grand entry of this 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath home and be greeted with 10 foot tray ceilings throughout. The sleek design is an entertainer’s dream with formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and family room. The open floor plan offers sight views from every room to the screened outdoor space encompassing the pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen. Granite counter tops, tile on the diagonal throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms offers easy maintenance. Large master suite can accommodate all your shopping and pampering needs. Treviso Bay is located just 5 miles from Downtown Naples 5th Ave and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9449 Italia WAY have any available units?
9449 Italia WAY has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9449 Italia WAY have?
Some of 9449 Italia WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 Italia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9449 Italia WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9449 Italia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9449 Italia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9449 Italia WAY offer parking?
No, 9449 Italia WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9449 Italia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9449 Italia WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9449 Italia WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9449 Italia WAY has a pool.
Does 9449 Italia WAY have accessible units?
No, 9449 Italia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9449 Italia WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9449 Italia WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9449 Italia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9449 Italia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9449 Italia WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity