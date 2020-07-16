9449 Italia WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there. Not one, but two club houses offer everything from multiple dining experiences, pool, sandy beach, tennis courts, fitness center with classes, and spa with treatments. Walk into the grand entry of this 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath home and be greeted with 10 foot tray ceilings throughout. The sleek design is an entertainer’s dream with formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and family room. The open floor plan offers sight views from every room to the screened outdoor space encompassing the pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen. Granite counter tops, tile on the diagonal throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms offers easy maintenance. Large master suite can accommodate all your shopping and pampering needs. Treviso Bay is located just 5 miles from Downtown Naples 5th Ave and the beaches.