This place has it all to make your vacation one to remember! This one bedroom plus a den (which has beds) is located in Mercato. One of the most desired areas. Tons of shopping and fantastic restaurants. Not to mention a fun night life! This condo is luxury living at it's finest. Well taken care of, nicely decorated. An awesome fitness center and a 52' POOL!!!! This place says enjoy your stay in FL like no other! It's literally close to everything that you could possibly want! The laundry is in the unit with FULL SIZE washer and dryers! Also, the Master Bedroom is large with a king size bed and the master bathroom actually has two showers in it one with a tub and a private toilet room. How cool is that?! Two showers! Available 2021!