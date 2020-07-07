All apartments in Collier County
9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2

9051 Gulf Shore Dr · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9051 Gulf Shore Dr, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2 · Avail. now

$11,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
PENTHOUSE - VANDERBILT BEACH - AMAZING VIEWS - GORGEOUS DECOR - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eMSATDMwYEj

LOOK NO FURTHER!!!! This absolutely stunning PENTHOUSE is available for either a short term or long term rental period! This is the only Beachmoor Penthouse with unobstructed and direct gulf views! Standing on the lanai gives you the sensation of being over the beach itself - you literally can't get any closer without having sand in your toes! Recently this unit was completely renovated to the highest standards including; a gourmet kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, gorgeous master and guest baths, custom designed ceiling, solid wood doors and frames, Every window offers an amazing view no matter which room you are in. Spacious living area with formal dining for four people. All new furniture with king size bed in master and queen size bed in guest room. Washer and dryer in unit. Comes with covered parking! The Beachmoor is a boutique building only a few feet from the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort. Spa, beach club and gym packages can be purchased separately from the Ritz. From the Beachmoor you can walk to Ritz Carlton, restaurants including the Beach Box, Turtle Club, Buzz's Lighthouse and DaRuMa or ride your bike down the street to Naples' hottest spots in Mercato where you find even more fine dining and upscale shopping. You won't want to miss out on this breath taking home for your stay in Naples!

*90 Day Minimum Required by HOA
**Available as a short term rental or long term rental

Seasonal Rental Rates:

Jan-April $11,000
Nov-Dec. $7,995
May-Oct. $5,995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3872890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

