9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access

PENTHOUSE - VANDERBILT BEACH - AMAZING VIEWS - GORGEOUS DECOR - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eMSATDMwYEj



LOOK NO FURTHER!!!! This absolutely stunning PENTHOUSE is available for either a short term or long term rental period! This is the only Beachmoor Penthouse with unobstructed and direct gulf views! Standing on the lanai gives you the sensation of being over the beach itself - you literally can't get any closer without having sand in your toes! Recently this unit was completely renovated to the highest standards including; a gourmet kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, gorgeous master and guest baths, custom designed ceiling, solid wood doors and frames, Every window offers an amazing view no matter which room you are in. Spacious living area with formal dining for four people. All new furniture with king size bed in master and queen size bed in guest room. Washer and dryer in unit. Comes with covered parking! The Beachmoor is a boutique building only a few feet from the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort. Spa, beach club and gym packages can be purchased separately from the Ritz. From the Beachmoor you can walk to Ritz Carlton, restaurants including the Beach Box, Turtle Club, Buzz's Lighthouse and DaRuMa or ride your bike down the street to Naples' hottest spots in Mercato where you find even more fine dining and upscale shopping. You won't want to miss out on this breath taking home for your stay in Naples!



*90 Day Minimum Required by HOA

**Available as a short term rental or long term rental



Seasonal Rental Rates:



Jan-April $11,000

Nov-Dec. $7,995

May-Oct. $5,995



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3872890)