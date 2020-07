Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is located in the quiet community of Rivard Villas. RECENTLY REMODELED! All new carpets throughout the home, new tile in kitchen and entry way and a fresh coat of paint for the entire interior! Home offers a unique sun room perfect for getting all the sunlight while being comfortable in the air conditioning!



Located minutes away from Downtown Naples and 5th Ave Shopping!

No pets please. Lawn Care INCLUDED