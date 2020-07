Amenities

Beautiful, turnkey condo is ready for your seasonal rental. First floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the private community of Fiddlers Creek. This unit offers an eat-in kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar, volume ceilings and large walk in closet in the master bedroom with private preserve views. Amenities at Fiddler's include resort style swimming pools, sauna, fitness center, poolside bar and grill, fine dining restaurant and two championship golf courses.