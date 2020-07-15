All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 7874 Clemson ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
7874 Clemson ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:38 PM

7874 Clemson ST

7874 Clemson Street · (239) 398-3249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7874 Clemson Street, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spend your winter in Paradise Naples, Florida! Gorgeous first floor Quincy Square Carriage Home in Madison Park Community. This End unit carriage home has 2 bedrooms, Plus Den easily uses for your Guests and their convenience. The Master Suite is spacious, with his/her closets and plenty of room & Master Bath features Large Shower & Soaking Tub and His/hers Vanities. The kitchen is open and light with a dining area and Breakfast Bar. Laundry Room and garage attached with a lot of space for storage. Very Friendly Community, Heated Pool just steps away. Very Close to Shopping, Restaurants, I75 and just minutes from Downtown Naples,5th Ave, and Sandy Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7874 Clemson ST have any available units?
7874 Clemson ST has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7874 Clemson ST have?
Some of 7874 Clemson ST's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7874 Clemson ST currently offering any rent specials?
7874 Clemson ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7874 Clemson ST pet-friendly?
No, 7874 Clemson ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7874 Clemson ST offer parking?
Yes, 7874 Clemson ST offers parking.
Does 7874 Clemson ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7874 Clemson ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7874 Clemson ST have a pool?
Yes, 7874 Clemson ST has a pool.
Does 7874 Clemson ST have accessible units?
No, 7874 Clemson ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7874 Clemson ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7874 Clemson ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7874 Clemson ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7874 Clemson ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7874 Clemson ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity