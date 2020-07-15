7874 Clemson ST

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spend your winter in Paradise Naples, Florida! Gorgeous first floor Quincy Square Carriage Home in Madison Park Community. This End unit carriage home has 2 bedrooms, Plus Den easily uses for your Guests and their convenience. The Master Suite is spacious, with his/her closets and plenty of room & Master Bath features Large Shower & Soaking Tub and His/hers Vanities. The kitchen is open and light with a dining area and Breakfast Bar. Laundry Room and garage attached with a lot of space for storage. Very Friendly Community, Heated Pool just steps away. Very Close to Shopping, Restaurants, I75 and just minutes from Downtown Naples,5th Ave, and Sandy Beaches.