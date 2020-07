Amenities

Available for season for only $3,500. This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo is a quiet retreat. This condo has beautiful flooring without a stitch of carpet and boasts a roomy floor plan. Relax on the screened lanai that offers a private preserve view, or sunbath at the community pool. There is a king bed in the master bedroom and double sinks in the master bath. The second bedroom offers a queen bed. Flat screen TV's in living room and both bedrooms. The gated community of Blue Heron is only 15 minutes from Downtown Naples and the beach.