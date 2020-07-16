All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

773 Wiggins Lake DR

773 Wiggins Lake Drive · (239) 325-3516
Location

773 Wiggins Lake Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Wiggins Lakes Gated Community: A short drive to Vanderbilt Beach, as well as the Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and Whole Foods at Mercato makes this a convenient location to enjoy Naples for your winter vacation. This First Floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is open and light, and offers new decor. The Living Room has a matching, upholstered couch and loveseat, day bed, accompany tables, lamps, TV/DVD. The Dining Area has a round-glass-top table for four. The Kitchen has white cabinetry, white appliances. The Room off the Kitchen has been set up with a built-in desk, chair, WIFI. The Master Bedroom Suite has a King-Size Bed, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower. The Guest Bedroom has Twin Beds, Matching comforters, and bath with a combination Tub/Shower. The Screened-in Lanai has wicker furniture for seating. Comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a gated entry, heated pool/spa, clubhouse with bathrooms. Enjoy the close proximity to Naples' Beautiful, White Beaches, Casual and Formal Dining, as well as the ongoing cultural events Naples offers during the season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have any available units?
773 Wiggins Lake DR has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have?
Some of 773 Wiggins Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 Wiggins Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
773 Wiggins Lake DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Wiggins Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 773 Wiggins Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR offer parking?
No, 773 Wiggins Lake DR does not offer parking.
Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 Wiggins Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 773 Wiggins Lake DR has a pool.
Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 773 Wiggins Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 773 Wiggins Lake DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Wiggins Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 Wiggins Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
