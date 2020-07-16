773 Wiggins Lake DR

Amenities

Wiggins Lakes Gated Community: A short drive to Vanderbilt Beach, as well as the Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and Whole Foods at Mercato makes this a convenient location to enjoy Naples for your winter vacation. This First Floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is open and light, and offers new decor. The Living Room has a matching, upholstered couch and loveseat, day bed, accompany tables, lamps, TV/DVD. The Dining Area has a round-glass-top table for four. The Kitchen has white cabinetry, white appliances. The Room off the Kitchen has been set up with a built-in desk, chair, WIFI. The Master Bedroom Suite has a King-Size Bed, walk-in closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower. The Guest Bedroom has Twin Beds, Matching comforters, and bath with a combination Tub/Shower. The Screened-in Lanai has wicker furniture for seating. Comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a gated entry, heated pool/spa, clubhouse with bathrooms. Enjoy the close proximity to Naples' Beautiful, White Beaches, Casual and Formal Dining, as well as the ongoing cultural events Naples offers during the season