7710 Ahoy AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym game room playground pool shuffle board hot tub sauna tennis court

AVAILABLE AS ANNUAL OR SEASONAL!! Lakeside Subdivision .. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath patio home. This well maintained condo has an open floor plan and is a great place to enjoy your vacation. Lakeside is a gated community with a 40 acre lake and offers many amenities, including two swimming pools, spa, and a two-story Old Florida clubhouse complete with sauna, weight room, shower, kitchen facilities, library and game rooms. The property features five clay tennis courts, tot playground, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball courts. A 1.5 mile walking path meanders through an award-winning lush landscape including two lighted lake fountains. Lakeside is located close to everything - 5 minutes to Mercato, 10 minutes to Vanderbilt Beach & only 20 minutes to downtown Naples.