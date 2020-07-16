7710 Ahoy AVE

Amenities
AVAILABLE AS ANNUAL OR SEASONAL!! Lakeside Subdivision .. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath patio home. This well maintained condo has an open floor plan and is a great place to enjoy your vacation. Lakeside is a gated community with a 40 acre lake and offers many amenities, including two swimming pools, spa, and a two-story Old Florida clubhouse complete with sauna, weight room, shower, kitchen facilities, library and game rooms. The property features five clay tennis courts, tot playground, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball courts. A 1.5 mile walking path meanders through an award-winning lush landscape including two lighted lake fountains. Lakeside is located close to everything - 5 minutes to Mercato, 10 minutes to Vanderbilt Beach & only 20 minutes to downtown Naples.