Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
7710 Ahoy AVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:50 PM

7710 Ahoy AVE

7710 Ahoy Avenue · (239) 867-8780
Location

7710 Ahoy Avenue, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE AS ANNUAL OR SEASONAL!! Lakeside Subdivision .. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath patio home. This well maintained condo has an open floor plan and is a great place to enjoy your vacation. Lakeside is a gated community with a 40 acre lake and offers many amenities, including two swimming pools, spa, and a two-story Old Florida clubhouse complete with sauna, weight room, shower, kitchen facilities, library and game rooms. The property features five clay tennis courts, tot playground, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball courts. A 1.5 mile walking path meanders through an award-winning lush landscape including two lighted lake fountains. Lakeside is located close to everything - 5 minutes to Mercato, 10 minutes to Vanderbilt Beach & only 20 minutes to downtown Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Ahoy AVE have any available units?
7710 Ahoy AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7710 Ahoy AVE have?
Some of 7710 Ahoy AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Ahoy AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Ahoy AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Ahoy AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7710 Ahoy AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7710 Ahoy AVE offer parking?
No, 7710 Ahoy AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7710 Ahoy AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7710 Ahoy AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Ahoy AVE have a pool?
Yes, 7710 Ahoy AVE has a pool.
Does 7710 Ahoy AVE have accessible units?
No, 7710 Ahoy AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Ahoy AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 Ahoy AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 Ahoy AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 Ahoy AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
