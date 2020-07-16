All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:15 PM

7502 Silver Trumpet LN

7502 Silver Trumpet Lane · (239) 370-4797
Location

7502 Silver Trumpet Lane, Collier County, FL 34109
Vineyards

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful turnkey furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2 bath condo in Piper's Grove, available for an annual or 4-month minimum rental. Located on the 2nd floor with a nice lake view and vaulted ceilings. Superb location close to the best shopping and restaurants North Naples has to offer, and only 4 miles to Vanderbilt Beach! This unit includes 1 covered carport space. Piper's grove is a wonderful gated community with many amenities such as a clubhouse, large heated swimming pool, lap pool & spa, Har-Tru tennis courts and bocce. Sorry, no smoking & no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have any available units?
7502 Silver Trumpet LN has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have?
Some of 7502 Silver Trumpet LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 Silver Trumpet LN currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Silver Trumpet LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Silver Trumpet LN pet-friendly?
No, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN offer parking?
Yes, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN offers parking.
Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have a pool?
Yes, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN has a pool.
Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have accessible units?
No, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 Silver Trumpet LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 Silver Trumpet LN does not have units with air conditioning.
