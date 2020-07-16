7502 Silver Trumpet LN

Amenities

Wonderful turnkey furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2 bath condo in Piper's Grove, available for an annual or 4-month minimum rental. Located on the 2nd floor with a nice lake view and vaulted ceilings. Superb location close to the best shopping and restaurants North Naples has to offer, and only 4 miles to Vanderbilt Beach! This unit includes 1 covered carport space. Piper's grove is a wonderful gated community with many amenities such as a clubhouse, large heated swimming pool, lap pool & spa, Har-Tru tennis courts and bocce. Sorry, no smoking & no pets allowed.