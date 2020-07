Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage guest parking

AVAILABLE FOR SIX MONTHS AND A WEEK ANYTIME AFTER APRIL 1, 2020 AS LONG AS THE LEASE IS COMPLETED BY NOVEMBER 30, 2020. THIS IS A FIRST FLOOR FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR PINE RIDGE RD AND AIRPORT RD. CONDO IS CLOSE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND INCLUDES A ONE CAR GARAGE, COURTYARD, AND GUEST PARKING. THIS IS A VERY GOOD PRICE TO LIVE IN A CONDO IN THIS LOCATION WITH A GARAGE!