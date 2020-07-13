All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:26 AM

7162 Dominica DR

7162 Dominica Drive · (239) 250-9027
Location

7162 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL 34113
Sabal Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
tennis court
*$3,495/Month SPECIAL RATE- JULY THROUGH OCTOBER* Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats. This like-new villa offers 2 bedrooms, a den with a pullout and 2 full baths. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The master suite offers a king bed, large flat screen TV and a luxury bath with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the spacious patio featuring calming water and preserve views. Nearby, the Isles Club offers a resort pool, lap pool, beach cabanas, state of the art exercise facility, bocce ball, tennis and pickleball courts. There are miles of walking trails and you can even enjoy kayaking through the natural mangrove creeks. The “Isles” are located just a short drive from downtown 5th Avenue South and the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. AVAILABLE PEAK SEASON $4,900/Mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7162 Dominica DR have any available units?
7162 Dominica DR has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7162 Dominica DR have?
Some of 7162 Dominica DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7162 Dominica DR currently offering any rent specials?
7162 Dominica DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7162 Dominica DR pet-friendly?
No, 7162 Dominica DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7162 Dominica DR offer parking?
No, 7162 Dominica DR does not offer parking.
Does 7162 Dominica DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7162 Dominica DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7162 Dominica DR have a pool?
Yes, 7162 Dominica DR has a pool.
Does 7162 Dominica DR have accessible units?
No, 7162 Dominica DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7162 Dominica DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7162 Dominica DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7162 Dominica DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7162 Dominica DR does not have units with air conditioning.
