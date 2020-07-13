7162 Dominica DR

Amenities

*$3,495/Month SPECIAL RATE- JULY THROUGH OCTOBER* Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats. This like-new villa offers 2 bedrooms, a den with a pullout and 2 full baths. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The master suite offers a king bed, large flat screen TV and a luxury bath with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the spacious patio featuring calming water and preserve views. Nearby, the Isles Club offers a resort pool, lap pool, beach cabanas, state of the art exercise facility, bocce ball, tennis and pickleball courts. There are miles of walking trails and you can even enjoy kayaking through the natural mangrove creeks. The “Isles” are located just a short drive from downtown 5th Avenue South and the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. AVAILABLE PEAK SEASON $4,900/Mo.