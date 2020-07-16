6680 Ilex CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Enjoy Naples at its best. Amazing second floor condo totally RENOVATED with good quality FURNISHINGS and peaceful views of the LAKE from every room. Nice diagonal tile throughout the living area, ceiling fans and more. Walden Oaks is a small community in North Naples, just a few minutes drive to the beautiful beaches of Olde Naples and Vanderbilt Beach, and to great shopping and dining in Mercato and 5th Avenue downtown Naples. (sorry, tenants not allowed pets as per association rules and regulations. 3 month MIN required by HOA)