Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

6680 Ilex CIR

6680 Ilex Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

6680 Ilex Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Enjoy Naples at its best. Amazing second floor condo totally RENOVATED with good quality FURNISHINGS and peaceful views of the LAKE from every room. Nice diagonal tile throughout the living area, ceiling fans and more. Walden Oaks is a small community in North Naples, just a few minutes drive to the beautiful beaches of Olde Naples and Vanderbilt Beach, and to great shopping and dining in Mercato and 5th Avenue downtown Naples. (sorry, tenants not allowed pets as per association rules and regulations. 3 month MIN required by HOA)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6680 Ilex CIR have any available units?
6680 Ilex CIR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6680 Ilex CIR have?
Some of 6680 Ilex CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6680 Ilex CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6680 Ilex CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6680 Ilex CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6680 Ilex CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6680 Ilex CIR offer parking?
No, 6680 Ilex CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6680 Ilex CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6680 Ilex CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6680 Ilex CIR have a pool?
No, 6680 Ilex CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6680 Ilex CIR have accessible units?
No, 6680 Ilex CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6680 Ilex CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6680 Ilex CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6680 Ilex CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6680 Ilex CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
