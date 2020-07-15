All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 AM

6533 Monterey PT

6533 Monterey Point · (252) 331-9474
Location

6533 Monterey Point, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Let's Facetime! Happy to show you this property over the phone!
Booking NOW for 2021 Season or before! Relax on the lanai overlooking the lake in this lovely first floor 2+/2 turnkey condo. 1 car garage included! This home is the perfect retreat from the winter weather. The home has three bedrooms: 1 king master, 1 queen, and 1 with two twin beds. Marbella Lakes is a 24 hour guard gated community with numerous amenities and a full-time social director. Just around 5 miles to beautiful beaches, 5th Ave shopping and dining, and a short distance to the summer Sunday Pine Ridge Farmers Market. This community is active with many social events, food trucks, and things to do! Call today for more information! Owner will consider all reasonable offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Monterey PT have any available units?
6533 Monterey PT has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6533 Monterey PT have?
Some of 6533 Monterey PT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Monterey PT currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Monterey PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Monterey PT pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Monterey PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6533 Monterey PT offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Monterey PT offers parking.
Does 6533 Monterey PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6533 Monterey PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Monterey PT have a pool?
No, 6533 Monterey PT does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Monterey PT have accessible units?
No, 6533 Monterey PT does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Monterey PT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6533 Monterey PT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6533 Monterey PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6533 Monterey PT does not have units with air conditioning.
