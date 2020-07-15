6533 Monterey PT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Booking NOW for 2021 Season or before! Relax on the lanai overlooking the lake in this lovely first floor 2+/2 turnkey condo. 1 car garage included! This home is the perfect retreat from the winter weather. The home has three bedrooms: 1 king master, 1 queen, and 1 with two twin beds. Marbella Lakes is a 24 hour guard gated community with numerous amenities and a full-time social director. Just around 5 miles to beautiful beaches, 5th Ave shopping and dining, and a short distance to the summer Sunday Pine Ridge Farmers Market. This community is active with many social events, food trucks, and things to do! Call today for more information! Owner will consider all reasonable offers!