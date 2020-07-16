All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:07 PM

5010 Marina Cove DR

5010 Marina Cove Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5010 Marina Cove Drive, Collier County, FL 34112
Windstar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful first floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with an attached 2 car garage in the gated resort community of Windstar. This location cannot be beat, just about 4 miles to 5th Ave, the beach, and right off of Bayshore, Naples up and coming Art District. This unit comes furnished with a large king bed in the master suite, and a queen in the first guest bedroom and two twins in the second. The huge screened lanai surrounded by lush vegetation offers privacy. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests. This floorplan lives like a single-family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Marina Cove DR have any available units?
5010 Marina Cove DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5010 Marina Cove DR have?
Some of 5010 Marina Cove DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Marina Cove DR currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Marina Cove DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Marina Cove DR pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Marina Cove DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5010 Marina Cove DR offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Marina Cove DR offers parking.
Does 5010 Marina Cove DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 Marina Cove DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Marina Cove DR have a pool?
No, 5010 Marina Cove DR does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Marina Cove DR have accessible units?
No, 5010 Marina Cove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Marina Cove DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 Marina Cove DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 Marina Cove DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 Marina Cove DR does not have units with air conditioning.
