5010 Marina Cove DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Wonderful first floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with an attached 2 car garage in the gated resort community of Windstar. This location cannot be beat, just about 4 miles to 5th Ave, the beach, and right off of Bayshore, Naples up and coming Art District. This unit comes furnished with a large king bed in the master suite, and a queen in the first guest bedroom and two twins in the second. The huge screened lanai surrounded by lush vegetation offers privacy. The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests. This floorplan lives like a single-family home.