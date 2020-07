Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Light and airy 3/2 3 rd floor condo with a one car detached garage. This property has over 1200 sq feet of living space. Botanical Place is a gated community that features a community pool and hot tub.....exercise room and clubhouse and is a short drive to downtown and beaches. Botanical Place is located in the up and coming art district off Bayshore and Botanical Gardens.