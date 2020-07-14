45 HIGH POINT CIR S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

This rarely available and nicely-situated unit at High Point Country Club is ready to enjoy with golf course and pool views. Spread over 1,015 square feet and featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as 1 assigned covered car port parking space and a screened in lanai. Upgrades are every where you look including notable laminate and tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more. High point offers a clubhouse, a pool right outside this units lanai, tennis, golf, an exercise room and more great features are all included. Close to all of Naples restaurants, 5th ave, beaches, shopping and more. Available to rent now, so don't miss your opportunity!