All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 45 HIGH POINT CIR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
45 HIGH POINT CIR S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

45 HIGH POINT CIR S

45 High Point Circle East · (239) 233-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

45 High Point Circle East, Collier County, FL 34103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This rarely available and nicely-situated unit at High Point Country Club is ready to enjoy with golf course and pool views. Spread over 1,015 square feet and featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as 1 assigned covered car port parking space and a screened in lanai. Upgrades are every where you look including notable laminate and tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more. High point offers a clubhouse, a pool right outside this units lanai, tennis, golf, an exercise room and more great features are all included. Close to all of Naples restaurants, 5th ave, beaches, shopping and more. Available to rent now, so don't miss your opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have any available units?
45 HIGH POINT CIR S has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have?
Some of 45 HIGH POINT CIR S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 HIGH POINT CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
45 HIGH POINT CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 HIGH POINT CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S offers parking.
Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have a pool?
Yes, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S has a pool.
Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have accessible units?
No, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 HIGH POINT CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 HIGH POINT CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 45 HIGH POINT CIR S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity