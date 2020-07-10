4180 Looking Glass LN

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pool ceiling fan bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court

Great LOCATION! Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upstairs End Unit Condo with Great Views. New Paint, Custom Woodwork, Light Fixtures, Designer Ceiling Fans, Blinds and Laminated Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Master Closet and Living Area. Laundry room has New Tile Flooring and Storage Shelves. The WinterPark Community features a Fabulous Resort Style Pool with Clubhouse, Tennis, and Bocce Ball Courts. Conveniently located to Shopping, Dinning & Downtown Naples and Beaches! New Exterior Paint and Roof recently completed. This condo is in Exceptional Condition and is "Move In Ready" ! Please call the Winter Park VII rental office for any specific rental questions. NO Pets Allowed For Anyone Renting per Condominium rules & regulations.