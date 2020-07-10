All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:22 AM

4180 Looking Glass LN

4180 Looking Glass Lane · (888) 534-1116
Location

4180 Looking Glass Lane, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4102 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Great LOCATION! Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upstairs End Unit Condo with Great Views. New Paint, Custom Woodwork, Light Fixtures, Designer Ceiling Fans, Blinds and Laminated Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Master Closet and Living Area. Laundry room has New Tile Flooring and Storage Shelves. The WinterPark Community features a Fabulous Resort Style Pool with Clubhouse, Tennis, and Bocce Ball Courts. Conveniently located to Shopping, Dinning & Downtown Naples and Beaches! New Exterior Paint and Roof recently completed. This condo is in Exceptional Condition and is "Move In Ready" ! Please call the Winter Park VII rental office for any specific rental questions. NO Pets Allowed For Anyone Renting per Condominium rules & regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4180 Looking Glass LN have any available units?
4180 Looking Glass LN has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4180 Looking Glass LN have?
Some of 4180 Looking Glass LN's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4180 Looking Glass LN currently offering any rent specials?
4180 Looking Glass LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 Looking Glass LN pet-friendly?
No, 4180 Looking Glass LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4180 Looking Glass LN offer parking?
No, 4180 Looking Glass LN does not offer parking.
Does 4180 Looking Glass LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4180 Looking Glass LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 Looking Glass LN have a pool?
Yes, 4180 Looking Glass LN has a pool.
Does 4180 Looking Glass LN have accessible units?
No, 4180 Looking Glass LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4180 Looking Glass LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4180 Looking Glass LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4180 Looking Glass LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4180 Looking Glass LN does not have units with air conditioning.
