All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 400 Forest Lakes BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
400 Forest Lakes BLVD
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

400 Forest Lakes BLVD

400 Forest Lakes Boulevard · (239) 300-8612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

400 Forest Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom, one bath condo unit in the heart of Naples. Peaceful golf course view from the living room and screened lanai. Located very close to the community pool and clubhouse. Only minutes from Gulf Beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Amenities include community pool, clubhouse, tennis, billiards, pickle ball, exercise room, business center, quiet community roads for walking, jogging and biking. Extra storage closet and common elevator. Optional golf on community course. A relaxed, conveniently located, quiet community to use as home base for your perfect Naples vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have any available units?
400 Forest Lakes BLVD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have?
Some of 400 Forest Lakes BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Forest Lakes BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
400 Forest Lakes BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Forest Lakes BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD offer parking?
No, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD has a pool.
Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have accessible units?
No, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Forest Lakes BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Forest Lakes BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 400 Forest Lakes BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity