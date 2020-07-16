400 Forest Lakes BLVD

Amenities

Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom, one bath condo unit in the heart of Naples. Peaceful golf course view from the living room and screened lanai. Located very close to the community pool and clubhouse. Only minutes from Gulf Beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Amenities include community pool, clubhouse, tennis, billiards, pickle ball, exercise room, business center, quiet community roads for walking, jogging and biking. Extra storage closet and common elevator. Optional golf on community course. A relaxed, conveniently located, quiet community to use as home base for your perfect Naples vacation.