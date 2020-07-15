3980 Loblolly Bay DR

Amenities

Here's your great opportunity for a 2020 Short Term Off Season Rental or 2021 Seasonal rental in the award-winning bundled golf community of Forest Glen! This beautifully finished first floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the sought after Carlisle open floor plan. Take in the serene water and golf course views from your private screened lanai. Forest Glen offers golf, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, nature trails, a resort-style pool, poolside bar and grill, member's pub and restaurant and many social events. This turnkey condo has everything you need for a perfect getaway - just bring your toothbrush! UV bulbs have been installed in AC unit to diminish molds, mildew and viruses.