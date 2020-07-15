All apartments in Collier County
3980 Loblolly Bay DR

3980 Loblolly Bay Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

3980 Loblolly Bay Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-102 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Here's your great opportunity for a 2020 Short Term Off Season Rental or 2021 Seasonal rental in the award-winning bundled golf community of Forest Glen! This beautifully finished first floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the sought after Carlisle open floor plan. Take in the serene water and golf course views from your private screened lanai. Forest Glen offers golf, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, nature trails, a resort-style pool, poolside bar and grill, member's pub and restaurant and many social events. This turnkey condo has everything you need for a perfect getaway - just bring your toothbrush! UV bulbs have been installed in AC unit to diminish molds, mildew and viruses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have any available units?
3980 Loblolly Bay DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have?
Some of 3980 Loblolly Bay DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3980 Loblolly Bay DR currently offering any rent specials?
3980 Loblolly Bay DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 Loblolly Bay DR pet-friendly?
No, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR offer parking?
No, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR does not offer parking.
Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have a pool?
Yes, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR has a pool.
Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have accessible units?
No, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3980 Loblolly Bay DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3980 Loblolly Bay DR has units with air conditioning.
