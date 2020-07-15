All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

3950 Loblolly Bay DR

3950 Loblolly Bay Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

3950 Loblolly Bay Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-403 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Tasteful and turnkey furnished 4th floor penthouse offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite kitchen, stainless appliances, a large master suite with King sized bed, and the perfect view of the lake and the award winning golf course from your private screened lanai. This spacious home has everything you need for your vacation! It comes with its own extra large storage room, a covered parking spot, and plenty of guest parking. UV bulbs have been installed in AC unit to diminish molds, mildew and viruses. This gem of a condo is nestled in the fabulous and gated, bundled golf community of Forest Glen which is a 700 acre resort community featuring an active clubhouse, bar & grill, resort style pool, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce courses and nature trails. This is the winter retreat you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have any available units?
3950 Loblolly Bay DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have?
Some of 3950 Loblolly Bay DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Loblolly Bay DR currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Loblolly Bay DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Loblolly Bay DR pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR offers parking.
Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have a pool?
Yes, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR has a pool.
Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have accessible units?
No, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Loblolly Bay DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3950 Loblolly Bay DR has units with air conditioning.
