3950 Loblolly Bay DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Tasteful and turnkey furnished 4th floor penthouse offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite kitchen, stainless appliances, a large master suite with King sized bed, and the perfect view of the lake and the award winning golf course from your private screened lanai. This spacious home has everything you need for your vacation! It comes with its own extra large storage room, a covered parking spot, and plenty of guest parking. UV bulbs have been installed in AC unit to diminish molds, mildew and viruses. This gem of a condo is nestled in the fabulous and gated, bundled golf community of Forest Glen which is a 700 acre resort community featuring an active clubhouse, bar & grill, resort style pool, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce courses and nature trails. This is the winter retreat you've been waiting for!