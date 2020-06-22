All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102

377 Robin Hood Circle · (239) 850-7719
Location

377 Robin Hood Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
*Available Off Season 2020 & Off Season for April!*

This property has a perfect beach feel that will make you feel right at home here in Naples! Spacious ground floor home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a one car garage. This condo has tons of natural sunlight coming in, and privacy for your extended stay. Relax on the front porch and enjoy your morning cup of joe, or on the back lanai for a quiet evening. Sherwood features 2 community pool, a club house, picnic area, pickleball, tennis, an exercise room and much more! Come enjoy Southwest Florida today!

Rental Terms

* Rent: $3,200 Seasonal; $1,800 Off-Season
* Application Fee: $100
* Credit/Background check: $50/each
* Security Deposit: $1,500
* Available 5/2020-12/2020; & 04/2020

Pet Policy
* Not Allowed

*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have any available units?
377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have?
Some of 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 currently offering any rent specials?
377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 pet-friendly?
No, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 offer parking?
Yes, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 offers parking.
Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have a pool?
Yes, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 has a pool.
Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have accessible units?
No, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102 has units with air conditioning.
