377 ROBIN HOOD CIR 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

*Available Off Season 2020 & Off Season for April!*



This property has a perfect beach feel that will make you feel right at home here in Naples! Spacious ground floor home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a one car garage. This condo has tons of natural sunlight coming in, and privacy for your extended stay. Relax on the front porch and enjoy your morning cup of joe, or on the back lanai for a quiet evening. Sherwood features 2 community pool, a club house, picnic area, pickleball, tennis, an exercise room and much more! Come enjoy Southwest Florida today!



Rental Terms



* Rent: $3,200 Seasonal; $1,800 Off-Season

* Application Fee: $100

* Credit/Background check: $50/each

* Security Deposit: $1,500

* Available 5/2020-12/2020; & 04/2020



Pet Policy

* Not Allowed



*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***