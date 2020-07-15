374 Dover PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

*Bonus* $500 Credit to tenants with approved annual lease starting on or before Aug 1st, 2020!!

ANNUAL *TURNKEY FURNISHED* AVAILABLE NOW! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newly remodeled end unit with 1 car garage Completely furnished including new appliances. This is a no pet and no smoking residence.

Briarwood Community offers a recreation area, which consists of two pools, one heated. Tennis court, basketball court, volleyball area, soccer area, children's play area and a community room at no extra charge. Located near an grocery store, a drug store, and gas stations. Minutes of Coastland Mall, 5th Ave.& 3rd St. shopping, dining and downtown entertainment. Gulf of Mexico beaches are a short drive away from this Condo and community.