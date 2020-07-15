All apartments in Collier County
374 Dover PL

374 Dover Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

374 Dover Place, Collier County, FL 34104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
*Bonus* $500 Credit to tenants with approved annual lease starting on or before Aug 1st, 2020!!
ANNUAL *TURNKEY FURNISHED* AVAILABLE NOW! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newly remodeled end unit with 1 car garage Completely furnished including new appliances. This is a no pet and no smoking residence.
Briarwood Community offers a recreation area, which consists of two pools, one heated. Tennis court, basketball court, volleyball area, soccer area, children's play area and a community room at no extra charge. Located near an grocery store, a drug store, and gas stations. Minutes of Coastland Mall, 5th Ave.& 3rd St. shopping, dining and downtown entertainment. Gulf of Mexico beaches are a short drive away from this Condo and community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Dover PL have any available units?
374 Dover PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 374 Dover PL have?
Some of 374 Dover PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Dover PL currently offering any rent specials?
374 Dover PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Dover PL pet-friendly?
No, 374 Dover PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 374 Dover PL offer parking?
Yes, 374 Dover PL offers parking.
Does 374 Dover PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Dover PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Dover PL have a pool?
Yes, 374 Dover PL has a pool.
Does 374 Dover PL have accessible units?
No, 374 Dover PL does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Dover PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Dover PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Dover PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Dover PL does not have units with air conditioning.
